Kidstock! arts celebration returning to Edmonds Center for Arts Jan. 17

Kidstock! — a free, full-day arts celebration for kids and families — is returning to Edmonds Center for the Arts on Saturday, Jan. 17.
The annual event includes live music performances on the main stage throughout the day, arts workshops, a fire truck, carnival games, inflatables, balloon animals, face painting, food trucks, a sensory-friendly room, and a craft Root Beer Garden.
Performances include the Morning Star Korean Cultural Center, Recess Monkey and Bailadores de Bronce.
While the event is free, registration is requested at this link.
