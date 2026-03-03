Know before you go: Edmonds International Women’s Day 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Edmonds Waterfront Center looks forward to welcoming guests to the 8th Annual Edmonds International Women’s Day celebration from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds.

This year’s theme, Give to Gain, highlights the power of generosity, collaboration and collective empowerment. When women thrive, we all rise.

New this year is a Nonprofit Exhibition Hall, showcasing local nonprofit organizations and providing attendees an opportunity to connect directly with community partners making a difference. The Exhibition Hall opens at 10:30 a.m., and is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Snohomish Community.

Guests will enjoy a catered brunch and keynote speaker Alexandria (Lexi) Lutz, founder of Opt-Inspire, Inc. and senior corporate counsel at Nordstrom. Her work in bridging digital safety, privacy, cybersecurity and community advocacy will set a powerful tone for the day, organizers said.

Following the keynote, registered attendees can attend two of four breakout workshops.

Aligning Impact and Meaning: How to Give and Gain Through Service – Heather Fitzpatrick

Empowering Words: A Writing Workshop for International Women’s Day – Maria Montalvo and Marjie Bowker

Movement That Matches You: A Yoga & Qigong Experience – Marie Lou Andresen, MD

Women in Solidarity During a Time of Uncertainty — Podcast from EWC – Teresa Wippel and Diana Oliveros Martinez

The program concludes with a closing keynote from Angelique Leone, vice president of the Community Foundation of Snohomish County. She will reflect on more than three decades of nonprofit leadership and philanthropy advising.

Guests are invited to stay for a hosted happy hour sponsored by Jeff UNCORKED, Edmonds Village, Millers and Off Set Cider. Raffle prizes will also be awarded during the happy hour.

Organizers offer special thanks to the following IWD Sponsors for making this event possible:

Edmonds Village

Edmonds Landing–Cogir

DME CPA Group

Snohomish Foundation

Agape Care Placement Agency

LEVL

KeyBank

Event Details

Date: Saturday, March 7

Time: Doors open at 10:30 am- hosted happy hour from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Location: Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds

Tickets: Edmonds International Women’s Day 2026 Tickets, Sat, Mar 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM | Eventbrite