Leadership Snohomish County announces 2026 Step Up Conference

Leadership Snohomish County (LSC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing sustainable, connected leaders, has announced its 10th annual Step Up Conference: Moving Equity Forward will be held Friday, April 24, at Hotel Indigo on the Everett waterfront.

The 2026 conference theme, “Step Up for What Matters to You,” empowers participants to connect their values with action, turning passion into tangible impact across Snohomish County and beyond, LSC said in a news release.

The conference will feature keynote speaker Ruchika T. Malhotra, author of Uncompete: Rejecting Competition to Unlock Success. Malhotra, a distinguished thought leader in organizational culture and leadership strategy, is recognized for her expertise in helping

individuals and organizations unlock their potential by redefining success through authenticity, collaboration and purpose-driven leadership, the news release said.

In addition to the keynote presentation, the full-day event will include networking opportunities, world café-style breakout sessions and discussions that highlight innovative leadership approaches across diverse sectors — from business and education to social impact and public service.

Event Details:

• Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

• Time: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

• Location: Hotel Indigo, 1028 13th St., Everett

• Tickets: Available via Eventbrite

Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) connects, equips and inspires people to strengthen the communities where they live and work. Through leadership development programs and community initiatives, LSC fosters collaboration across industries and sectors to address its most pressing challenges.