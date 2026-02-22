League of Women Voters honors 2026 Democracy in Action winners: Alvaro Guillen and Dan Rankin

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County (LWVSC) on Saturday presented awards to its Democracy in Action Award winners – Mountlake Terrace resident Alvaro Guillen, co-director, Connect Casino Road in Everett, and Dan Rankin, mayor of Darrington.

LWVSC’s Democracy in Action Award recognizes outstanding achievement or long-term commitment to enhancing democracy in Snohomish County. Both Rankin and Guillen personify a collaborative approach to problem solving that gets communities civically engaged, the league said in announcing the awards.

Guillen, who was born in Peru, is a stellar example of how immigrants have strengthened communities. Over the past four years, he and his team evolved “The Village” at Connect Casino Road to serve a diverse and challenged community. Since joining Connect Casino Road, Alvaro has grown the collaborative from a handful of service providers to 27.

In accepting the award, Guillen said, “I will share this with my community,” emphasizing that everyone can drive change and increase civic engagement.

Rankin leveraged disaster recovery funds after the 2014 Oso landslide to not only repair physical damage but to build civic hubs like sidewalks, trails and water systems that encourage residents to engage in their rural community. He co-founded the Darrington Collaborative to facilitate discussions between groups often at odds – timber industry representatives, conservationists and federal officials – to move forward in restoring forested public lands in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

“Fear of being wrong is out of my vocabulary,” Rankin said in accepting the award, adding that he focuses on how to make things better and to coexist with the environment. “The League of Women Voters is one of my favorite organizations in Snohomish County. I participated in my first candidate forum 20 years ago,” he said.

“The number of people working to build strong and resilient communities is truly inspiring,” said LWVSC President Lisa Utter. “A government that truly works and serves the people encourages truthful, relevant and fact-based sharing of information to build solutions that take majority and minority positions into respectful consideration, making decisions that serve all the inhabitants – whether they are voters or not – with an eye toward the future. These two individuals exemplify that spirit, promote community development and engagement, and advance issues consistent with the League’s positions.”