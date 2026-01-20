Learn how local government works at 2026 MLT Academy

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Registration is now open for the 2026 MLT Community Academy, an eight-week, in-person program designed to give residents an inside look at how city government works. The academy begins March 4 and concludes April 22, with sessions held every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Community Academy is taught by city leadership, staff and officials and offers participants the opportunity to engage directly with those who shape local policy and services. Refreshments will be served at each session.

Registration opened on Jan. 20 and will close on Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. The program is free and open to anyone ages 16 and older. Space is limited and available on a first-come-first-served basis. The MLT Community Academy is offered only once a year and is held in person.

The 2026 schedule includes:

March 4: City Council

March 11: City Administration

March 18: Finance

March 25: Community and Economic Development

April 1: Police Department

April 8: Public Works

April 15: Recreation

April 22: Parks

Over eight weeks, academy students will be offered behind the scenes tours and interactive experiences, such as:

Meet the mayor and interact with city leadership.

Learn about how the city manager’s office operates from city clerk to public records.

Learn how the city collaborates with other agencies (county, library, etc.)

Get the inside scoop on community and economic development (laws, permits, zoning, code compliance, inspection, etc.)

Learn about how finance and city budgets are tracked on a daily basis.

Tour the police department with officers and discuss safety-oriented programs.

Tour our operations facility and engage with the public works and engineering teams.

Learn about emergency management and how the city manages disasters with fire, police and the county.

Meet at the Recreation Pavilion to learn about the city’s recreation programs and facility needs. Tour our parks to learn about the variety of public spaces in our city, get status updates of various capital projects and learn about opportunities to volunteer.

To apply, visit the City’ website.

For questions or additional information, contact City Hall at cityhall@mltwa.gov.