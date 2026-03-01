Link 1 and 2 Line trains will alter service to accommodate planned work in March

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Sound Transit said it will alter train schedules and is planning closures to accommodate work on the 1 and 2 Lines starting March 2.

Pinehurst Station construction

On Monday, March 2, and Friday, March 6, Sound Transit will alter train schedules during late night hours on weekdays on the 1 and 2 Lines to accommodate construction at Pinehurst Station. Starting at 11 p.m., 2 Line trains will turn back at Northgate Station, and 1 Line trains will share a track between Northgate and Shoreline South.

Extended Monthly Maintenance

Link light rail service will be replaced by buses between Northgate and Lynnwood during late night hours on March 3, 4, and 5 for extended monthly maintenance work. 1 Line trains will continue to operate between Federal Way and Northgate and 2 Line trains will operate from Downtown Redmond to South Bellevue and from International District/ Chinatown to Northgate.

Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel

Buses replace 1 and 2 Line trains between Capitol Hill and Stadium stations on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22 for planned work in the Downtown Tunnel.

Upcoming work

Sound Transit said it has additional work planned as it conducts standard system maintenance and prepares for upcoming major events, including the World Cup.

Riders can sign up to receive email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express bus routes, the T Line, and the Sounder N Line and S Line. Rider alerts provide information about schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Visit Service alerts | Sound Transit.