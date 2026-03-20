Man trespassed from Mountlake Terrace High after March 17 incident

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A man was issued a formal trespass notice from Mountlake Terrace police the morning of March 17 after a Mountlake Terrace High School staff member spotted a white vehicle — possibly a Tesla — parked illegally in a school bus exit lane at 8:35 a.m.

According to a letter that Principal David Friedle sent to MTHS parents, the staff member said the man appeared to be recording or photographing students on the track.

Mountlake Terrace Police Cmdr. Mike Hayes told My MLT News that when a school staff member told the man to move, he exited his vehicle, and the staff member saw his pants zipper was down.

“Nothing was exposed. There was no probable cause for a crime,” Haynes said. “The subject was identified, issued a formal trespass notice and released.”

Friedle said the school increased security on campus for the rest of the day. He encouraged students, staff and parents to report any suspicious activity through the school’s Vector Alert system or by calling 911.

“The safety of our students is our highest priority,” Friedle said in the letter. “We understand that incidents like this can be unsettling. Please know that we take situations like this very seriously and are committed to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students.”