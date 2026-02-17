MLT Chamber of Commerce hosts February networking event on World Cup opportunities

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce will host its February Networking Event, “The World Cup is Coming,” from 6 to 8 p.m., Feb. 24 at Diamond Knot Brewpub. The intent is bring local business owners together for a conversation on how to prepare for the upcoming FIFA World Cup and the opportunities it presents for the community.

The event will focus on what is currently known about the World Cup’s regional impact, how businesses can get ready to engage visitors and customers and how the Chamber and the City of Mountlake Terrace are working together to maximize the benefits of this global event.

Light bites will be provided with drinks available for purchase.

The event is free for Chamber members and $20 for nonmembers. RSVP here.