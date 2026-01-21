MLT Chamber of Commerce, police to give City Council updates Jan. 22

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce will present its 2025 annual report to City Council at its work session Thursday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. The presentation includes the Chamber’s leadership roles, achievements, community and business engagements and more.

Council will also:

Review an ordinance adopting a comprehensive emergency management plan in coordination with Snohomish County.

Hear a presentation from the MLT Police Department’s third-quarter report

Review an agreement with Consor — an engineering and construction firm — for the city’s wastewater comprehensive plan

Review and vote on the January 2026 payment of claims.

This meeting will start at 7 p.m., Jan. 22 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.