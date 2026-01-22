MLT Chamber of Commerce to host networking event at Lake Ballinger Center Jan. 27

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce invites local business owners, community leaders and residents to the January Monthly Networking Event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23204 58th Ave. W.

The event will be hosted by Concern For Neighbors Food Bank and is designed to provide a relaxed, welcoming environment for attendees to connect, share ideas and build relationships within the community.

Guests will enjoy drinks and small bites while networking with fellow professionals and neighbors. The evening will also feature brief presentations from the directors of Concern For Neighbors Food Bank and the Lake Ballinger Center, who will share information about their missions, programs and opportunities for community involvement.

Additional highlights include raffle prizes, Chamber updates and guided conversation starters aimed at helping participants kick off 2026 with renewed energy and connections for their businesses.

Register at the MLT Chamber of Commerce website.