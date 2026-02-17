MLT City Council to review commission workplans at Feb. 19 meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hear a series of workplan presentations Thursday, Feb. 19, from the City’s advisory commissions outlining their goals and priorities for 2026.

Councilmembers will hear updates from the Planning Commission, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, the Arts Advisory Commission and the Recreation and Park Advisory Commission. Each presentation will highlight ongoing projects, planned initiatives and how the commissions’ work supports the city’s broader strategic goals.

This meeting will start at 7 p.m. Feb. 19, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed on the city’s website.