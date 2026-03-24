MLT Council to review 2026 community events, Lynnwood sewage agreement, financial update March 26

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The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold a work session Thursday, March 26 to hear a presentation about planned 2026 community events, review an agreement with Musco Lighting related to lighting for for the City’s tennis courts and review a fourth quarter financial update.
The Council will also review a proposed interlocal agreement with Lynnwood addressing coordination on sewer overflow management.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m., at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.
To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.
To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.
You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.
The agenda can be viewed here.
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