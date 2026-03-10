MLT Council to review strategies for $4M budget gap, 2027-28 budget calendar

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its March 12 meeting will hear a 2027-28 budget calendar from Finance Director Sirke Salminen and Finance Technician Caitland Reinke.

Then the City’s Fiscal Sustainability Taskforce will present potential solutions to address the City’s $4 million budget gap, including reducing software subscriptions, eliminating historical budgetary savings assumptions and reducing general fund expenditures by 5% over two years.

This meeting will start at 7 p.m. March 5, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed on the City’s website.