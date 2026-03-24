MLT Councilmember Sam Doyle shares her life at senior home

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Councilmember Sam Doyle spoke recently to residents of MBK-Mountlake Terrace Plaza Senior Living in celebration of Women’s History Month. Doyle shared her journey to being elected in November 2025 as the first Black woman on the Mountlake Terrace City Council.

Doyle shared her life as a daughter, a mother, an oncology nurse practitioner with University of Washington/Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, as well as her responsibilities as a councilmember.

She also emphasized community connection, representation and service as priorities in her role on the Council. She encouraged residents to stay engaged and highlighted the importance of teamwork in leadership.