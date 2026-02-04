MLT Rec Pavilion offers Seahawks drink specials through Super Bowl weekend

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion is offering two Seahawks-themed drink specials now through Sunday to celebrate the Super Bowl.

The featured drinks include the “12th Man Italian Soda,” made with green apple and blue raspberry, and the “Dark Side Mocha,” made with chocolate and Irish cream. Both drinks are topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. Customers can save 75 cents on a 16-ounce version of either drink by purchasing in the Pavilion lobby.

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will play in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

In addition, the Association of Washington Cities invited cities across the state to share photos of government employees showing their Seahawks pride in front of City Hall. Mountlake Terrace staff participated with Mayor Steve Woodard leading the group as the team’s “quarterback.”

City officials said the photos highlight community spirit and friendly competition as fans gear up for the game.