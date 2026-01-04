Months-long closures on mainline NB Interstate 5 for Ship Canal repairs set to start soon

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it is scheduled to begin its months-long lane reductions on northbound I-5 to repair and repave the Ship Canal Bridge.

The work will begin with a full closure of northbound I-5 from 11:59 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, until 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 12. Northbound freeway drivers going to downtown Seattle will need to use exits to Edgar Martinez Drive, Dearborn, James or Madison streets. The express lanes will be open northbound-only 24 hours a day for people going north of downtown. There are no exits from the express lanes to downtown Seattle.

Setting up the work zone requires a full closure of more than 50 hours, so it must be done during a weekend. WSDOT contractor crews will set concrete barrier to create a safe work zone for the people who will rehabilitate the bridge and restripe the two right lanes. The work is weather-dependent and could be postponed for a week if conditions are too rainy.

When the mainline northbound freeway reopens Monday, Jan.12, it will be reduced to the two right lanes until June. Full details of the closure are available on the WSDOT website.

Express lanes

Throughout the northbound closures and lane reductions, the express lanes will run northbound-only, 24 hours a day for Revive I-5. People traveling on I-5 to or through Seattle may experience traffic delays as the express lanes will not be switching to southbound like they typically do in the morning hours. Keeping express lanes northbound-only allows WSDOT to balance the system during this work, WSDOT said.