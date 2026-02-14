More affordable housing units are coming to Lynnwood. Here’s what to expect

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Two affordable housing projects in Lynnwood recently got a boost from the state Department of Commerce.

Commerce awarded $1 million to the Housing Authority of Snohomish County’s (HASCO) 200th Street project, and $900,000 to Blackfish Capital LLC’s Apollo Scriber Lake project.

In total, Commerce will distribute $54.5 million in grants across the state.

“From Vancouver to Spokane, grants of up to $1 million will support 70 projects in 22 counties. By helping to reduce the cost of development, funds will support the creation of 4,517 affordable housing units,” Commerce wrote in a Jan. 20 news release.

The grant, under the Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP), helps pay for waterworks infrastructure, including extending or upsizing water and sewer pipes, according to the news release.

Interim Commerce Director Sarah Clifthorne said in the news release that the grants “represent a smart, coordinated investment in housing and infrastructure,” and that they help reduce upfront costs and accelerate construction timelines.

“These grants play a crucial role in expanding access to housing affordability in Lynnwood,” Mayor George Hurst said in a Feb. 3 news release.

HASCO’s 200th Street project at 5710 and 5714 200th St. SW will offer 124 affordable housing units for families and seniors. The four-story building will have a community room and gathering spaces.

HASCO Communications Manager Pamela Townsend told the My Neighborhood News Group (MNNG) that the organization plans to apply for preliminary design approval this month, and building permits in early spring.

Seattle-based Blackfish Capital plans to build Apollo Scriber Lake at 5707 and 5723 198th St. SW. The 173-unit, seven-story affordable housing development will have two- and one-bedroom units.

Blackfish Capital Founder and President Johnny Vong told the MNNG that access to public transit, grocery and retail stores is what attracted his company to this location. Scriber Lake Park is also nearby.

Lynnwood City Planner Brian Kirk told the MNNG that Apollo Scriber Lake is under project development review. Once approved, it will move onto the boundary line adjustment step.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.