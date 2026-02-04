Motorcyclist injured in NB I-5 collision in Mountlake Terrace

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

A 31-year-old Marysville man was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center after the motorcycle he was riding crashed with an SUV on northbound Interstate 5 near 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace Tuesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 5:53 p.m, blocked the left four lanes of I-5 for nearly four hours.

According to the State Patrol, the motorcyclist was traveling northbound when the SUV moved into the same lane. The motorcycle struck the SUV from behind, causing the SUV to stop on the left shoulder while the motorcycle and rider came to rest on the freeway.

The WSP listed the cause of the crash as speeding, and said drugs or alcohol were not involved. The motorcycle was totaled and towed, and the SUV sustained reportable damage. The driver and passenger of the SUV were not injured. They were identified as two men, both age 26 and from Shoreline.

All lanes were cleared by about 10 p.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation said.