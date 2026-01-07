Mountlake Terrace Councilmembers to be sworn in at Jan. 8 meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Thursday, Jan. 8 Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting will include swearing-in ceremonies for three councilmembers elected to their positions in November.

Sam Doyle will be sworn into office Thursday, Jan. 8 as the newest Mountlake Terrace councilmember, holding Position 1. Doyle won by 20 votes over incumbent Councilmember Rick Ryan.

Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto-Wright and Councilmembers Steve Woodard and William Paige were reelected in November, and they will also be sworn in Thursday.

In addition, the City Council is scheduled on Thursday to elect a Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem.

Other Council business includes:

Appointments to city, county and regional boards and commissions. These assignments are typically reviewed at the beginning of each calendar year to balance workloads and accommodate scheduling conflicts. Selections traditionally follow a seniority-based rotation.

Consideration of an $8,000 increase to the city’s contract with Baker Tilly related to the City’s fiscal sustainability project. The additional cost reflects expanded work, including updates to long-range financial forecasts based on recent year-end reports. According to the council agenda, the proposed increase would bring the total contract amount to $107,500 and can be covered within the 2026 City Manager’s professional services budget without a budget amendment. Steve Toler from Baker Tilly told the City Council at its Oct. 9 meeting that the updated financial forecasts show reserves have been reduced by about $3.2 million following the year-end close, leaving the City with less “runway” to work with.

Details of the meeting are on the City’s website.