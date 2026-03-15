Mountlake Terrace girls feeder basketball teams place in final four at middle school tourney

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The Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls basketball feeder program had three teams qualify for the final four of the Washington State Middle School Basketball Tournament in Spokane Sunday, March 15.

After battling a snow storm to travel to Spokane Friday, the Terrace teams advanced through the weekend to the tournament’s final four contests.

Here are Sunday’s results

8th grade girls: played in the championship game in the silver brackett and took second place.

6th grade girls: took fourth place in the gold bracket.

5th grade girls: took fourth place in the silver bracket.