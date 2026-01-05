Mountlake Terrace invites public to attend fiscal townhalls Jan. 13-14

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The city of Mountlake Terrace invites residents to attend and participate in two fiscal townhalls on Jan. 13 and 14, offering opportunities to provide feedback on future budget recommendations.

The Jan. 13 townhall will be held virtually via Zoom from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Jan. 14 townhall will be held in person at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Both meetings will present the same content, according to the City’s press release.

Members of the city’s volunteer Fiscal Sustainability Task Force will share proposed recommendations aimed at addressing the city’s budget gap. A brief staff presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m. will outline current budget challenges, the causes of the shortfall and the strategies considered by the task force. The presentation will be followed by small-group discussions and opportunities for public comment.

The task force will review public feedback from both meetings before finalizing recommendations to present to the City Council in February.

The townhalls are intended to help identify community financial priorities and inform long-term budget strategies that support essential city services at affordable costs.

No advance registration is required. To join the meeting, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82405021502 (Meeting ID: 824 0502 1502).

There will be another opportunity to weigh-in online between Jan. 15-22: cityofmlt.com/2205/Public-Surveys.

To participate and learn more about the Fiscal Sustainability Taskforce, visit the City’s website.