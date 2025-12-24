Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 17-23, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Dec. 17

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.

23500 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a court order violation at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.

Dec. 18

21900 block 55th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.

6100 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol attempted to stop a motorist for licensing violations. The driver fled in a reckless manner and was not pursued.

Dec. 19

6300 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol located a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for being in control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report at a residence.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a harassment report at a residence.

22400 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol attempted to stop a motorist for a moving violation. The vehicle fled in a reckless manner and was not pursued.

7100 block 224th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

21300 block 50th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a sex offense report at a residence. The investigation continues.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a found property report at a business. The reporting person found several firearms and related accessories abandoned in a locker. The items were taken for safekeeping.

Dec. 20

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21500 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A resident was arrested for assault.

22800 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol stopped a vehicle for a registration violation. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Dec. 21

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a harassment report at a residence.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report at a residence.

Dec. 22

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A resident was arrested for assault.

Evergreen Playfields: Patrol responded to a burglary report. The investigation continues.

7100 block 224th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

22200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a court order violation at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.

4600 block 224th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

Dec. 23

4400 block 243rd Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.

5600 block 218th Court Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

23600 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol stopped a motorist for a moving violation. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant and found to be in possession of cocaine.

21700 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at a residence.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.