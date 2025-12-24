Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 17-23, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
Dec. 17
4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.
23500 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a court order violation at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
24200 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.
Dec. 18
21900 block 55th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. An individual was arrested for assault.
6100 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol attempted to stop a motorist for licensing violations. The driver fled in a reckless manner and was not pursued.
Dec. 19
6300 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol located a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for being in control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report at a residence.
4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a harassment report at a residence.
22400 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol attempted to stop a motorist for a moving violation. The vehicle fled in a reckless manner and was not pursued.
7100 block 224th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
21300 block 50th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.
5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a sex offense report at a residence. The investigation continues.
24200 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services.
22200 block 70th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a found property report at a business. The reporting person found several firearms and related accessories abandoned in a locker. The items were taken for safekeeping.
Dec. 20
6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
21500 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A resident was arrested for assault.
22800 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol stopped a vehicle for a registration violation. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Dec. 21
23000 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.
4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a harassment report at a residence.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report at a residence.
Dec. 22
6000 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A resident was arrested for assault.
Evergreen Playfields: Patrol responded to a burglary report. The investigation continues.
7100 block 224th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
22200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a court order violation at a residence. An individual was arrested for the offense.
4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.
4600 block 224th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
Dec. 23
4400 block 243rd Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.
6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.
5600 block 218th Court Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.
23500 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
23600 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol stopped a motorist for a moving violation. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant and found to be in possession of cocaine.
21700 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at a residence.
23100 block 63rd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.