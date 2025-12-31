Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 24-29, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
Dec. 24
21900 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a shoplifting report. The suspect fled before officers arrived.
24100 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a report of a stolen catalytic converter.
21300 block 50th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.
21400 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault. The suspect was cited and released.
21900 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a subject refusing to leave a business. The subject was arrested for trespassing and booked into jail.
Dec. 25
4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of a damaged door lock from an attempted burglary.
5800 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
6000 block 205th Street: Patrol assisted Edmonds Police Department with taking a robbery suspect into custody.
Dec. 26
5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded for a court order service.
5700 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded for a court order service.
23000 block 46th Avenue West: Patrol responded for a court order violation. Officers determined no violation had occurred.
Dec. 27
22200 block 70th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a burglary report.
5100 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.
6000 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a fraud report.
Dec. 28
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival. Charges were forwarded to the courts.
23600 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a found wallet.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a shoplifting in progress. Two suspects were located and cited for theft.
5700 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a landlord-tenant dispute.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.
Dec. 29
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a report of a stolen tire from a vehicle.
11900 block 4th Avenue: A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop during a Target Zero emphasis. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.
22000 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a stolen cell phone. Officers reviewed surveillance footage, identified the suspect, and forwarded charges to the courts.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a report of a package theft.
