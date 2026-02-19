Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 11-17, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
Feb. 11
23500 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a welfare check. Officers found the subject’s power had been shut off and her phone had died, leaving her unable to seek assistance. Officers helped her contact a friend and used BlueBridge funds to purchase a hot coffee and breakfast sandwich.
Feb. 12
21700 block 76th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Edmonds Police Department with an assault investigation.
22900 block 41st Place West: Patrol responded to a missing person report. The subject was located a short time later.
24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a theft report.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a found backpack.
22200 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a damaged mailbox.
7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
Feb. 13
23200 block 65th Place West: Patrol responded to a disturbance.
21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was towed.
Feb. 14
21900 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
5500 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report.
5600 block 232nd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a found credit card.
22800 block 57th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.
Feb. 15
4100 block 23rd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report.
5600 block 213th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a welfare check.
Feb. 16
24400 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run report.
21800 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a missing person report. The subject was located a short time later.
6000 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a stolen vehicle recovery.
6000 block 212th Street Southwest: A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for violations. The driver was impaired and arrested for DUI and was booked into jail.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for violations. The driver was impaired and arrested for DUI.
Feb. 17
7200 block 226th Place West: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.
21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a court order violation. Charges were sent to the courts.
4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.