Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 11-17, 2026

Feb. 11

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a welfare check. Officers found the subject’s power had been shut off and her phone had died, leaving her unable to seek assistance. Officers helped her contact a friend and used BlueBridge funds to purchase a hot coffee and breakfast sandwich.

Feb. 12

21700 block 76th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Edmonds Police Department with an assault investigation.

22900 block 41st Place West: Patrol responded to a missing person report. The subject was located a short time later.

24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a theft report.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a found backpack.

22200 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a damaged mailbox.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

Feb. 13

23200 block 65th Place West: Patrol responded to a disturbance.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was towed.

Feb. 14

21900 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

5500 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report.

5600 block 232nd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a found credit card.

22800 block 57th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

Feb. 15

4100 block 23rd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report.

5600 block 213th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a welfare check.

Feb. 16

24400 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run report.

21800 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a missing person report. The subject was located a short time later.

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a stolen vehicle recovery.

6000 block 212th Street Southwest: A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for violations. The driver was impaired and arrested for DUI and was booked into jail.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for violations. The driver was impaired and arrested for DUI.

Feb. 17

7200 block 226th Place West: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a court order violation. Charges were sent to the courts.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report.