Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 18-24, 2026

Feb. 18
5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.
21900 block 64th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.
22800 block 55th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a harassment report at a residence.
21900 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.
Feb. 19
21900 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a trespass report at a business.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
22500 block 68th Place West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.
6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
22900 block 66th Place West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.
6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for alleged assault.
5400 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
Feb. 20
5000 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a vehicle prowl report at a residence.
24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at a residence.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a trespass report at a residence.
4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.
23100 block La Pierre Drive: Patrol responded to a vehicle prowl report at a residence.
Feb. 21
23300 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.
Feb. 22
Light rail station: Patrol responded to a trespass report. A subject was arrested.
6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault report at a business.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft report at a business. A subject was arrested for alleged trespassing.
4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Feb. 23
22000 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report at a business. Investigation continues.
22000 block 42nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a missing person report at a residence.
5700 block 227th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for several offenses, including alleged driving under the influence of intoxicants.
22000 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
Feb. 24
5800 block 224th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.
5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.
22200 block 39th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a harassment report.
23500 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a court-order violation report at a residence.
23500 block 64th Avenue West: Patrol stopped a motorist for a moving violation. The subject was arrested for a licensing violation and possession of a controlled substance.
