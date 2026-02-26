Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 18-24, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Feb. 18

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.

22800 block 55th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a harassment report at a residence.

21900 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.

Feb. 19

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a trespass report at a business.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

22500 block 68th Place West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

22900 block 66th Place West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for alleged assault.

5400 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.

Feb. 20

5000 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a vehicle prowl report at a residence.

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at a residence.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a trespass report at a residence.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

23100 block La Pierre Drive: Patrol responded to a vehicle prowl report at a residence.

Feb. 21

23300 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.

Feb. 22

Light rail station: Patrol responded to a trespass report. A subject was arrested.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault report at a business.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft report at a business. A subject was arrested for alleged trespassing.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Feb. 23

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report at a business. Investigation continues.

22000 block 42nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a missing person report at a residence.

5700 block 227th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for several offenses, including alleged driving under the influence of intoxicants.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

Feb. 24

5800 block 224th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

22200 block 39th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a harassment report.

23500 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a court-order violation report at a residence.

23500 block 64th Avenue West: Patrol stopped a motorist for a moving violation. The subject was arrested for a licensing violation and possession of a controlled substance.