Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 25-March 3, 2026

Feb. 25

24200 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a trespassing complaint. The suspect was cited and released.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. The suspect was arrested for several domestic violence crimes and booked into jail.

4700 block 241st Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a welfare check.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fraud report.

Feb. 26

5300 block 228th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted an unhoused person in need of resources. During the contact, the officer found the subject was listed as a missing person. The officer and the embedded social worker have an appointment to follow up with the subject.

23300 block Cedar Way: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

5800 block 242nd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a found bag with personal items inside.

Feb. 27

5800 block 218th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. During the disturbance, the suspect allegedly broke the victim’s fence. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of a stolen package.

4500 block 243rd Place: Animal control responded to a dog bite report.

Feb. 28

23800 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a burglary report.

24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to an assault report. The suspect was cited and released.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a subject causing a disturbance. While contacting the subject, it was determined the subject allegedly had stolen mail packages. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

March 1

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a shoplift in progress. Officers contacted the subject and arrested them for the theft.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report.

5800 block 218th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a dispute over an eviction notice.

6300 block 222nd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a report of a stolen bicycle.

March 2

22000 block 42nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

5800 block 242nd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a found cell phone.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a lost wallet.

4500 block 233rd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a death investigation.

March 3

23700 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

5600 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a court order service.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a trespassing report.

5000 block 217th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a subject trespassing in an abandoned property. The subject was located and arrested for trespassing.