Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 25-March 3, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
Feb. 25
24200 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a trespassing complaint. The suspect was cited and released.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. The suspect was arrested for several domestic violence crimes and booked into jail.
4700 block 241st Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a welfare check.
22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fraud report.
Feb. 26
5300 block 228th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted an unhoused person in need of resources. During the contact, the officer found the subject was listed as a missing person. The officer and the embedded social worker have an appointment to follow up with the subject.
23300 block Cedar Way: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.
5800 block 242nd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a found bag with personal items inside.
Feb. 27
5800 block 218th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. During the disturbance, the suspect allegedly broke the victim’s fence. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of a stolen package.
4500 block 243rd Place: Animal control responded to a dog bite report.
Feb. 28
23800 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a burglary report.
24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to an assault report. The suspect was cited and released.
4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a subject causing a disturbance. While contacting the subject, it was determined the subject allegedly had stolen mail packages. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
March 1
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a shoplift in progress. Officers contacted the subject and arrested them for the theft.
22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report.
5800 block 218th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a dispute over an eviction notice.
6300 block 222nd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a report of a stolen bicycle.
March 2
22000 block 42nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.
5800 block 242nd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a found cell phone.
21800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a lost wallet.
4500 block 233rd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a death investigation.
March 3
23700 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
5600 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a court order service.
4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a trespassing report.
5000 block 217th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a subject trespassing in an abandoned property. The subject was located and arrested for trespassing.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.