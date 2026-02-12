Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 4-10, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
Feb. 4
6600 block 226th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23000 block 42nd Place West: Patrol responded to a fraud report.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.
22600 block 57th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.
6000 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Feb. 5
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. A subject was arrested for alleged assault.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for physical control while under the influence of intoxicants and violation of a court order.
5300 block 228th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a narcotics report.
5700 block 213th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.
23000 block La Pierre Drive: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.
5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a motorist for a moving violation. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a motorist for a moving violation. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision report.
Feb. 6
21000 block Highway 99: Patrol stopped a motorist for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
23600 block Highway 99: Patrol stopped a motorist for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
22000 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.
Feb. 7
Park and ride: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.
23500 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a theft report.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for physical control while under the influence of intoxicants, alleged theft and an outstanding warrant.
Recreation Pavilion: Patrol responded to a trespassing report.
4600 block 228th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.
23500 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. A subject was arrested for alleged ssault.
4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.
Feb. 8
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for physical control while under the influence of intoxicants and possession of a controlled substance.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a court order violation report. A subject was arrested.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a second court-order violation report. A subject was arrested.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.
5800 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.
22300 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
4300 block 214th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a collision report. The at-fault driver attempted to flee and ran into a fence, disabling the vehicle. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit and run.
22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report at a business. A subject was arrested.
24300 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a trespassing report at a business. A subject was arrested.
Feb. 9
5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. A subject was arrested for alleged multiple offenses, including burglary.
22000 block 39th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.
21200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services.
5800 block 218th Place Southwest: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services.
21600 block 49th Place West: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Feb. 10
22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report at a business. Investigation continues.
23000 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services.
23000 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol located a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant.
23100 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.
22000 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a collision report. The at-fault driver attempted to flee and ran into a large rock, disabling the vehicle. The subject was arrested for alleged multiple offenses, including driving while under the influence of intoxicants and hit and run.
Start your morning with the latest local news.
Subscribe to the FREE My MLTnews Newsletter
We will never send spam or annoying emails. Unsubscribe anytime.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.