Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 4-10, 2026

Feb. 4

6600 block 226th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23000 block 42nd Place West: Patrol responded to a fraud report.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.

22600 block 57th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Feb. 5

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. A subject was arrested for alleged assault.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for physical control while under the influence of intoxicants and violation of a court order.

5300 block 228th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a narcotics report.

5700 block 213th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.

23000 block La Pierre Drive: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a motorist for a moving violation. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a motorist for a moving violation. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision report.

Feb. 6

21000 block Highway 99: Patrol stopped a motorist for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

23600 block Highway 99: Patrol stopped a motorist for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

22000 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.

Feb. 7

Park and ride: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a theft report.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for physical control while under the influence of intoxicants, alleged theft and an outstanding warrant.

Recreation Pavilion: Patrol responded to a trespassing report.

4600 block 228th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. A subject was arrested for alleged ssault.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.

Feb. 8

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for physical control while under the influence of intoxicants and possession of a controlled substance.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a court order violation report. A subject was arrested.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a second court-order violation report. A subject was arrested.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.

5800 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.

22300 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

4300 block 214th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a collision report. The at-fault driver attempted to flee and ran into a fence, disabling the vehicle. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit and run.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report at a business. A subject was arrested.

24300 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a trespassing report at a business. A subject was arrested.

Feb. 9

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. A subject was arrested for alleged multiple offenses, including burglary.

22000 block 39th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance.

21200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services.

5800 block 218th Place Southwest: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services.

21600 block 49th Place West: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Feb. 10

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report at a business. Investigation continues.

23000 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol located a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant.

23100 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.

22000 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a collision report. The at-fault driver attempted to flee and ran into a large rock, disabling the vehicle. The subject was arrested for alleged multiple offenses, including driving while under the influence of intoxicants and hit and run.