Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 14-20, 2026

Jan. 14

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a shoplifting report. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

21300 block 50th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was towed.

5700 block 237th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

24300 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to assist Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

Jan. 15

22900 block 60th Avenue West: Patrol responded to suspicious circumstances concerning communications through social media.

22900 block 59th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an overdose. Officers administered one dose of Narcan to the subject. The subject began to breathe and gained consciousness as medics arrived on scene.

Jan. 16

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a trespassing complaint of a subject refusing to leave a business. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

6700 block 229th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was provided resources.

22700 block 38th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to assist Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

22200 block 64th Avenue West: Patrol responded to assist Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

Jan. 17

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

Jan. 18

6900 block 226th Place: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision. It was reported a car went airborne and crashed behind the Grocery Outlet. Dispatch advised the vehicle was on fire. An officer arrived on scene and located the driver on the ground approximately 10 to 15 feet east of the crash site.

Bystanders were attempting to resuscitate the driver. An officer took over and it was revealed the driver had no pulse. The officer performed life-saving measures. Eventually, with assistance from Shoreline Police, an AED was used on the driver, and two shocks were administered. Medics transported the driver to Harborview Hospital. It was later determined the driver was under the influence of suspected narcotics. A search warrant was approved to obtain blood samples. The driver was charged with DUI.

30500 block 215th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to assist Brier PD with a domestic assault.

Jan. 19

22400 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of rocks being thrown at a car.

5900 block 238th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a court order service.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. It was discovered one subject had damaged a door. The subject was arrested for domestic violence and malicious mischief and was booked into jail.

Jan. 20

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a shoplifting report. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived. Video surveillance was obtained of the theft.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a disturbance. Officers contacted all parties involved and determined no crime had been committed.