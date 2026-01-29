Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 21-27, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
Jan. 21
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a harassment report at a residence.
24200 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at a residence.
4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
22100 block 64th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a code violation.
5100 block 223rd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a harassment report at a residence.
Terrace Park School: Patrol responded to an assault report.
Jan. 22
4800 block 218th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.
22300 block 65th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a burglary report at a residence.
5800 block 218th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.
Jan. 23
23300 block Cedar Way: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested for assault.
24200 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to assist Adult Protective Services at a residence.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at a residence.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. A subject was arrested for reckless endangerment.
Jan. 24
5000 block 217th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a trespass report at a residence. A subject was arrested for the offense and possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 25
4300 block Admiralty Way: Patrol responded to a DUI collision. The driver was arrested.
4800 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
4300 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was arrested.
4900 block 216th Place West: Patrol responded to a trespass report at a residence.
21900 block 64th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance. A subject was arrested for multiple offenses including reckless endangerment and driving while under the influence of intoxicants.
Jan. 26
23200 block 65th Place West: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report at a residence.
5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.
24100 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a business.
7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a business.
23500 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
Jan. 27
22000 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
22000 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report.
22300 block 70th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a business.
22600 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol stopped a motorist for a moving violation. The driver fled and was later located at her residence where she was arrested for several offenses.
