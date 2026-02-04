Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2026

Jan. 28

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report.

5500 block 230th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision. Officers identified the suspect and forwarded charges through the courts.

21000 block 44th Avenue West: A patrol officer located a vehicle with the driver passed out at the wheel. The driver was impaired and arrested for physical control, then booked into jail.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A patrol officer located a vehicle with the driver passed out at the wheel. The driver was impaired and arrested for physical control, then booked into jail.

6800 block 216th Street Southwest: Patrol conducted a traffic stop for violations. The driver was impaired and arrested for DUI, then booked into jail.

Jan. 29

22100 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a possible luring attempt. The community was informed and detectives are investigating.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a fraud report.

Jan. 30

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

24100 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

5600 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a court-order violation. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

23800 block 59th Place West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

Jan. 31

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a subject throwing rocks at a vehicle. The subject was arrested for malicious mischief and booked into jail.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A patrol officer located a vehicle with the driver passed out at the wheel. The driver was impaired and arrested for physical control, then booked into jail.

Feb. 1

23900 block Highway 99: Patrol assisted Edmonds Police Department with a robbery.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a report of a stolen bicycle.

4300 block 228th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a suspicious circumstance.

Feb. 2

3700 block 214th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a harassment complaint.

22000 block 70th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run report.

7100 block 230th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of stolen vehicle tabs.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a court order service.

21700 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a found driver’s license.

24100 block 57th Place West: Patrol responded to a suspicious circumstance.

Feb. 3

1100 block South Everett Way: The department’s drug recognition expert responded to assist with a DUI.

5500 block 214th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

23000 block 59th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

23200 block Highway 99: Patrol assisted Edmonds Police Department with a robbery.

23000 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fraud report.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic assault.