Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
Jan. 28
21800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to an assault report.
5500 block 230th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision. Officers identified the suspect and forwarded charges through the courts.
21000 block 44th Avenue West: A patrol officer located a vehicle with the driver passed out at the wheel. The driver was impaired and arrested for physical control, then booked into jail.
4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A patrol officer located a vehicle with the driver passed out at the wheel. The driver was impaired and arrested for physical control, then booked into jail.
6800 block 216th Street Southwest: Patrol conducted a traffic stop for violations. The driver was impaired and arrested for DUI, then booked into jail.
Jan. 29
22100 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a possible luring attempt. The community was informed and detectives are investigating.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a fraud report.
Jan. 30
4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
24100 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.
5600 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a court-order violation. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.
23800 block 59th Place West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.
Jan. 31
24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a subject throwing rocks at a vehicle. The subject was arrested for malicious mischief and booked into jail.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A patrol officer located a vehicle with the driver passed out at the wheel. The driver was impaired and arrested for physical control, then booked into jail.
Feb. 1
23900 block Highway 99: Patrol assisted Edmonds Police Department with a robbery.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a report of a stolen bicycle.
4300 block 228th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a suspicious circumstance.
Feb. 2
3700 block 214th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a harassment complaint.
22000 block 70th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run report.
7100 block 230th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of stolen vehicle tabs.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a court order service.
21700 block 58th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a found driver’s license.
24100 block 57th Place West: Patrol responded to a suspicious circumstance.
Feb. 3
1100 block South Everett Way: The department’s drug recognition expert responded to assist with a DUI.
5500 block 214th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
23000 block 59th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.
23200 block Highway 99: Patrol assisted Edmonds Police Department with a robbery.
23000 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a fraud report.
5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic assault.
Start your morning with the latest local news.
Subscribe to the FREE My MLTnews Newsletter
We will never send spam or annoying emails. Unsubscribe anytime.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.