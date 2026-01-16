Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 7-13, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
Jan. 7
5600 block 224th Street Southwest: Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation. The driver fled in a reckless manner and was not pursued.
4600 block 237th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a harassment report at a residence.
5400 block 223rd Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a sex offense report at a residence.
22200 block 70th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a burglary report at a business.
Jan. 8
5800 block 218th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a missing person report at a residence.
5700 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a vehicle for a registration violation. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a theft-from-vehicle report.
23300 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to assist Adult Protective Services at a residence.
Light rail station: Patrol responded to a theft-from-vehicle report.
4300 block 214th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services at a residence.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault report at a business. A person was arrested.
Jan. 9
5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report at a residence.
5600 block 237th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services at a residence.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
Jan. 10
22800 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence.
Jan. 11
20400 block Poplar Way: Patrol located a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for possession of narcotics and driving while under the influence of intoxicants.
21200 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.
24300 block 59th Avenue West: Patrol located a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
Jan. 12
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a sex offense report at a residence.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol located a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was recovered and released to the owner.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol located a suspicious vehicle. Two subjects were arrested for outstanding warrants and possession of narcotics.
22200 block 70th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a burglary report at a business.
Jan. 13
Police department: Patrol responded to assist Child Protective Services. The investigation continues.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
24100 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.
22800 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a malicious mischief report.
