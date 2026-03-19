Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 11-17, 2026

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March 11
22700 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a court-order service.
6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.
21800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a disturbance.
4700 block 229th Place: Patrol responded to a subject passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Officers determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.
March 12
21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.
23600 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a harassment report.
March 13
4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
4600 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report.
23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a harassment report.
March 14
4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report.
7100 block 226th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault report.
March 15
4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of a damaged windshield to a vehicle.
5300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of graffiti on a retaining wall.
March 16
23800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.
21400 block 60th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a found driver’s license.
March 17
22200 block 56th Avenue West: A patrol officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.
4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.
21800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of stolen Apple AirPod earbuds.
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