Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: March 11-17, 2026

March 11

22700 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a court-order service.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a disturbance.

4700 block 229th Place: Patrol responded to a subject passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Officers determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

March 12

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a harassment report.

March 13

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

4600 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report.

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a harassment report.

March 14

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a vehicle theft report.

7100 block 226th Place Southwest: Patrol responded to an assault report.

March 15

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of a damaged windshield to a vehicle.

5300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a report of graffiti on a retaining wall.

March 16

23800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

21400 block 60th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a found driver’s license.

March 17

22200 block 56th Avenue West: A patrol officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of stolen Apple AirPod earbuds.