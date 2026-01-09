MTHS wrestler Rosechelle Obare named WIAA Athlete of Week

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Rosechelle Obare, a senior wrestler at Mountlake Terrace High School, has been named a 2025-26 WIAA/Gesa Credit Union Athlete of the Week.

Obare is one of 12 prep athletes in the state to be selected for the honor for Week 17 of the 2025-26 school year and just the fourth girls wrestler this season to be tabbed for the award. She is the first Edmonds School District prep athlete to be picked as a WIAA state Athlete of the Week this school year.



“This award honors student-athletes across the state for their outstanding performances and impactful contributions in their communities,” Mountlake Terrace High School Athletic Director Sharalee Matthews-Malloy said.

Jahleel Vester, head coach of the Mountlake Terrace wrestling program, said that he is “very proud of Rosechelle” and that she is an “amazing young woman of character.”



Obare is a captain of the Hawks’ girls wrestling team and is enjoying a strong season this year, including taking a title win in the 125-pound weight class at the Defend the Den Tournament held Jan. 3 at Cascade High School in Everett. Obare won three straight matches in the tourney, all by pinfall, to take the weight class championship.