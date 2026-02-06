Mukilteo, MLT officials elected to lead Community Transit Board

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Mukilteo Mayor Joe Marine was selected by his peers to serve as chair of the Community Transit Board of Directors for 2026, a one-year term, Community Transti said in a news release. Chair Marine served on the board from 2008-2013, and rejoined in 2020. He has lived in Mukilteo for more than 20 years.

Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Kyoko Matsumoto Wright was selected as board vice chair, and Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring was selected as secretary.

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1576 Vice President Lela Perkins will serve as the labor representative. The labor representative is a non-voting member of the board selected by Community Transit bargaining units.

Edmonds City Councilmember Susan Paine was selected as Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) Transportation Policy board representative. Lynnwood City Council Member David Parshall was named PSRC alternate. Parshall also serves on the Sound Transit board of directors.

The Community Transit Board consists of nine elected officials from Snohomish County and the cities within the transit agency’s service district, and a labor representative. All members serve a two-year term.

Community Transit Board members include:

Edmonds City Councilmember Susan Paine

Lynnwood City Councilmember David Parshall

Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring

Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Kyoko Matsumoto Wright

Mukilteo Mayor Joe Marine

Snohomish City Councilmember Tom Merrill

Snohomish County Council Chair Megan Dunn

Snohomish County Councilmember Strom Peterson

Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts

Labor Representative Lela Perkins

Community Transit Board alternates include:

Arlington Mayor Don Vanney

Brier City Councilmember Mike Gallagher

Lake Stevens City Councilmember Sabina Araya

Monroe City Councilmember Heather Fulcher

Snohomish County Councilmember Jared Mead