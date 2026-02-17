Overnight I-5 lane closures Thursday, Feb. 19, in Seattle for maintenance

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Overnight lane closures on Interstate 5 are scheduled Thursday, Feb. 19, in Seattle for barrier repair work, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said.

From 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, through 5 a.m. Friday Feb. 20, two left lanes of southbound I-5 will close between Northeast 130th Street (milepost 173) and North Northgate Way (milepost 172). One left lane of northbound I-5 will also close between North Northgate Way (milepost 172) and Northeast 130th Street (milepost 173).

Maintenance crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will perform barrier repair work during this lane reduction. People in the area should expect delays, WSDOT said.

For up-to-date traffic information, use the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.