Own Your Shine empowers women at gala event

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

More than 300 attendees gathered at the Delta Hotel in Everett on Saturday to honor the achievements of women of color at the fourth annual Own Your Shine event. While previous years honored women exclusively from Snohomish County, this year’s event expanded its recognition to include honorees from the state of California.

The event highlighted the many positive impacts the honorees have had on their families, communities and the world, and was hosted by Dr. Leilani Miller, CEO/founder of Millennia Ministries and Women Who Shine, and joint co-founders Danvonique Bletson-Reed and Dr. Ehmandah Ramsey.

“We stand on the shoulders of women who walked before us,” Miller said. “Women who endured the unendurable, who created opportunities out of no opportunity, who nurtured families and movements at the same time.”

Miller, who has earned recognition herself from the U.S. House of Representatives and the California State Senate, went on to say, “Because of the women who went before us, we understand that our presence is powerful. Our excellence is intentional. Our shine is not accidental. It is ancestral, and in moments like these, we cannot afford to shrink back.”

Featured speaker Musu Bakota Sawo, a Gambian feminist leader and human rights advocate, shared her experience of transforming personal adversity into a lifelong commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of women and girls. Sawo is the director of grants and fundraising at the Community Foundation of Snohomish County.

Award recipients were honored for their accomplishments and contributions that help to shape their communities and beyond.

Shine award recipients for 2026 were:

Strength Award Winner – Dr. Doris Cope

Humility Award Winner – Latisha Williams

Integrity Award Winner – Demi Chatters

Nobility Award Winner – Dr. Monica Meadows

Empower Award Winner – Dr. Margaret Towolawi

Treasured Wisdom Honorees were:

Jerlean Corbray-Lindsay

Mother Joan Williams

Rosemary Andrews

Rising Star award winners were:

Jadivah Hawkins

Keaira Johnson

Marilyn Quincy scholarship winners were:

Imani Jackson

Autrina Martindale

Partners and sponsors of Own Your Shine include NAACP, Community Foundation of Snohomish County, Millenia Ministries, Delta Hotels, EverTrust Bank, Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee, 1st Security Bank, SAVED and Legacy Founding supporter Mary Sievers.