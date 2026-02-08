Own Your Shine Gala 2026 set for Feb. 28 in Everett

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Own Your Shine Gala 2026 will spotlight Black women whose leadership, creativity and service continue to uplift and transform the local community. Taking place on Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Delta Hotel, 3105 Pine St., Everett, the gala will be an elegant evening dedicated to recognition, empowerment and collective celebration, organizers said in a news release.

The 4th annual event will honor Black women from diverse backgrounds including business, education, arts, wellness, advocacy, faith-based and community service.

“The Own Your Shine Gala exists to celebrate Black women who are often doing extraordinary work without public recognition,” said Dr. Leilani Miller, co-founder of Women Who Shine-Washington State and executive director of Millennia Ministries. “This night is about honoring their excellence, amplifying their voices and reminding them — and our community — just how powerful their shine truly is.”

Guests will enjoy dinner, live performances, a keynote speaker and an awards ceremony along with the presentation of honors to several Black women whose impact has made a lasting difference locally.

Proceeds from the Own Your Shine Gala 2026 will support the Women Who Shine Initiative, a scholarship fund and ongoing community program, reinforcing the gala’s mission to invest directly back into the community it celebrates.

The event is expected to draw 150-plus attendees, including community leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, advocates and supporters committed to honoring Black excellence.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at womenwhoshine.org