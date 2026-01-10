Prep basketball: E-W boys, girls notch rivalry wins over Meadowdale

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Friday’s high school basketball doubleheader at Edmonds-Woodway High School featured four teams enjoying strong 2025-26 seasons. The Edmonds-Woodway boys and girls hoop teams, along with the Meadowdale squads, came into the night with a combined win-loss record of 39-8.

But on Friday, in front of a packed home crowd, it was the E-W teams that picked up a couple more Ws.

Led by four Warriors scoring in double figures — and showcasing their hot shooting touch in the third quarter — the E-W boys defeated the Meadowdale boys 63-48.

In the girls’ contest, the Warriors picked up an emotional 56-47 victory over the Mavs.

E-W boys 63 – Meadowdale boys 48

The Warriors kept their season mark unblemished at 13-0 overall (5-0 in league play) by holding off a spunky Mavericks’ squad in a battle for first place in the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference.

Edmonds-Woodway held its largest lead of the game at 50-35 after senior DJ Karl sunk a 3-pointer in the last minute of the third quarter. The Warriors converted eight of nine shot attempts in the quarter (88.9%) to build up their big advantage.

But Meadowdale (4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 10-3 overall) cut the E-W lead to just seven points in the fourth quarter before running out of gas and succumbing to the Warriors.

Meadowdale Coach Roger O’Neill conceded that the Warriors’ big third-quarter scoring explosion was too much for his team to overcome.

“We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole in the third quarter defensively,” O’Neill said. “(But) I’m really proud of the way we responded. But we have to do the details better as we go through league (play) this second time through.”

“I don’t want to take any credit away from them,” O’Neill continued. “They have really good basketball players. But we can do a better job. We had too many breakdowns defensively — things within our control.”

Noah Millions scored 15 points to pace the Mavericks on Friday, while Marley Miller contributed 12 points in the Meadowdale loss.

Karl led Edmonds-Woodway with 17 points. Julian Gray added 13 points while William Alseth contributed 12 points. Coming off the bench for the Warriors was junior Grant Williams, who scored 14 points in the Warrior victory.

Williams was excited to get back out onto the floor after missing two games due to a high ankle sprain.

“I don’t want to miss a game,” Williams said after the E-W win. “I’m trying to tough it out. I didn’t feel a thing in my ankle because of the adrenaline.”

Though pleased with the squad’s performance on Friday, Williams tried to put the victory over Meadowdale in the context of the team’s bigger goal of returning to the Tacoma Dome for the 3A state championship tournament in March.

“It feels good but, it was their ‘championship’ (and) we treated it like a normal game,” Williams said of the rivalry clash with the Mavericks. “We’re a really well-rounded group right now. We go well together as a team. And we know that we can make a far run in state. We have the experience to do it. We have all the pieces.”

E-W girls 56 – Meadowdale girls 47

While Grant Williams and the Warrior boys kept their victory celebration somewhat subdued on Friday, the E-W girls victory over Meadowdale was much more emotional, especially for senior Finley Wichers.

Wicher, who led the Warriors in scoring with 19 points on Friday, was in tears as she talked about the win over their rival, her first over the Mavericks in her four-year varsity career with Edmonds-Woodway basketball.

“It feels so good; we’ve been wanting this for so long,” Wichers said. “I’m so happy for our seniors who got it.”

The win was the first for E-W girls basketball over Meadowdale in nearly six years.

Friday’s contest was played at a frantic pace, especially in the first half, before full bleachers in the cavernous E-W gym. The game featured nine lead changes, seven before halftime.

“It was a close game; I think all of us were nervous,” Wichers said. “I mean, this is the biggest crowd you’re going to get. And we stepped up. And I’m so proud of us.”

In addition to Wichers’ 19 points, two other Warriors scored in double figures: freshmen Zaniyah Jones with 17 points and Amelia Faber with 13 points.

Meadowdale was led in scoring by Mia Brockmeyer with 17 points. Lexi Zardis and Kaya Powell each added 10 points in the loss.

The Mavericks held a slim 34-33 lead over E-W at the 5:17 mark of the third quarter but were outscored 30-14 over the final 13:43 of the game. Meadowdale Coach Benson Sims said it was the speed of the Warriors that did his team in.

“Down the stretch, they were ahead of us,” Sims said. “The thing that they did well was getting out in front of the play in transition. I think we were a bit stagnant. I liked the way we finished (Meadowdale had closed the E-W advantage to 55-48 with 2:16 to go), but I think there was a period where they just moved faster than we did.”

With the loss, Meadowdale drops 3-2 in the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference (6-6 overall) and a game behind second-place Edmonds-Woodway (4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-1 overall) in the league division.

The basketball teams from the two rival schools meet again later this season, this time at Meadowdale High School, on Saturday, Jan. 31.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Edmonds-Woodway, Jan. 9

Meadowdale 6 12 20 10 – 48

Edmonds-Woodway 10 14 26 13 – 63

Meadowdale individual scoring: Noah Million 15, Marley Miller 12, Hasaan Motley 6, Orion Exeonwuka 6, Khalil Botley 4, Richard Jones Jr. 3, Nolan Lee 2, Parker Elliott, Yoni Minassie, Ben Webster, Jackson Greene

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: DJ Karl 17, Grant Williams 14, Julian Gray 13, William Alseth 12, Shayaan Shah 4, Andreas Simonson 3, Cruz Escandon, Harris Dobson

Records: Meadowdale 4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 10-3 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 5-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 13-0 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 14; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Shorewood; Wednesday, Jan 14; 7:15 p.m. at Shorewood High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Edmonds-Woodway, Jan. 9

Meadowdale 12 12 12 11 – 47

Edmonds-Woodway 12 18 12 14 – 56

Meadowdale individual scoring: Mia Brockmeyer 17, Lexi Zardis 10, Kaya Powell 10, Lisa Sonko 8, Mya Tiegs 2, Quinn Gannon, Kylie Richards

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Finley Wichers 19, Zaniyah Jones 17, Amelia Faber 13, Sloane Franks 4, Jane Hanson 2, Madeline Kost 1, Amara Leckie, Audrey Rothmier,

Records: Meadowdale 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-6 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 12-1 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 13; 7:15 p.m. at Shorewood High School