Prep basketball: State tournament games set for Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale teams

The matchups are set for the WIAA 3A State High School Basketball tournaments and the Edmonds-Woodway boys, E-W girls and Meadowdale girls are determined to rise above any challenges along the way and ultimately capture gold.

But it could be a bumpy ride for the three local hoop squads.

The Warrior girls, 20-5 overall this year and seeded No. 8 in the 3A Girls State tourney, will be tested in their opening game by the No. 1-seed Bellevue Wolverines (23-3 overall) on Friday, Feb. 27. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bellevue College.

Win or lose on Friday, the Warriors will head to the Tacoma Dome the following week. But with a loss to Bellevue, E-W would have to play in a loser-out game at the Dome on Wednesday, March 4. A win over the Wolverines would propel the Warriors into the double-elimination portion of the Hardwood Classic that begins on Thursday, March 5.

The E-W boys (22-3 overall) do not have the benefit of playing in a tourney non-elimination game this weekend. As the No. 11 seed in the 3A boys state tournament, the Warriors will matchup against either the No. 14 seed Enumclaw Hornets (15-5 overall) or the No. 19 seed River Ridge Hawks (14-10 overall) in a state round 2 loser-out game Saturday, Feb. 28, at North Creek High School in Bothell. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

If the Warriors can prevail Saturday, they will face a higher-seeded team in a tournament loser-out contest at the Tacoma Dome on Wednesday, March 4 — either the No. 3 seed Mt. Spokane Wildcats (17-6 overall) or the No. 6-seeded Prairie Falcons (18-4 overall).

The Meadowdale Mavericks’ girls have the toughest course ahead of the three ESD squads playing in the season’s final tournaments. The Mavs (14-10 overall), seeded No. 15 in the girls tourney, must open play against the No. 18-seeded River Ridge Hawks (15-9 overall) in a loser-out, opening-round game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Even if the Mavericks can win Tuesday, they would faced another elimination contest on Saturday, Feb. 28, taking on the No. 10-seeded Enumclaw Hornets (15-6 overall) at Auburn High School. Tipoff for this loser-out game is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The 20-team WIAA 3A Girls and Boys State Basketball Tournaments conclude with trophy contests involving six teams in each tourney on Saturday, March 7, at the Dome. Last year, the Warrior boys brought home the second-place prize, the highest finish of any E-W hoops team in school history. It’s been 16 years since the E-W girls captured any gold, with a fifth-place finish in 2010. The last trophy earned by a Meadowdale Mavericks’ girls squad was sixth place in 2009.

To view the entire WIAA 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wpanetwork.com/m2/tourn.php?act=vt&tid=4961.

To view the entire WIAA 3A Boys State Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wpanetwork.com/m2/tourn.php?act=vt&tid=4955.

WIAA 3A State Basketball Tournament regional rounds schedule (Edmonds School District teams)

No. 18 seed River Ridge Hawks vs. No. 15 seed Meadowdale Mavericks (3A Girls State opening round loser-out game)

– Tuesday, Feb. 24; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

– Winner to face No. 11 seed Enumclaw Hornets Saturday, Feb. 28; 2 p.m. at Auburn High School (3A State Girls Round 2 loser-out game)

No. 8 seed Edmonds-Woodway Warriors vs. No. 1 seed Bellevue Wolverines (3A Girls State Round 2 game)

– Friday, Feb. 27; 6 p.m. at Bellevue College

– Winner to face opponent to be determined on Thursday, March 5; 7:15 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome (3A Girls State quarterfinal game)

– Loser to face No. 9 seed Stanwood Spartans, No. 16 seed Herminston Bulldogs or No. 17 seed Bishop Blanchet Bears; Wednesday, March 4; 9 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome (3A Girls State Round of 12 loser-out game)

Either No. 14 seed Enumclaw Hornets or No. 19 seed River Ridge Hawks vs. No. 11 seed Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (3A Boys State Round 2 loser-out game)

– Saturday, Feb. 28; 6 p.m. at North Creek High School

– Winner to face No. 3 seed Mt. Spokane Wildcats or No. 6 Prairie Falcons; Wednesday, March 4; 9 a.m. at the Tacoma Dome (3A Boys State Round of 12 loser-out game)