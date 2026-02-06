Prep boys basketball: Lynnwood avoids elimination, defeats Marysville Getchell

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews! The Lynnwood Royals kept their season alive by overcoming a five-point halftime deficit to defeat the Marysville Getchell Chargers 56-51 Thursday at Lynnwood High School.

Hosny El-Aarag led the Royals with 25 points, scoring 16 in the second half. Cole Betancourt add 18 points, including eight points in the crucial fourth quarter when the Royals outscored the Chargers 15-9.

The Royals will next play at Mountlake Terrace on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m., with the winning team getting the final berth into the 12-team District One 3A tournament that will begin next week. The losing team’s season will come to an end.

It will be the third matchup of the season between the two schools: Mountlake Terrace won the first matchup at Lynnwood, 53-39, on Dec. 6. Lynnwood won the second game, 44-42 at Mountlake Terrace on Jan. 9.

Scoring by quarter:

Marysville Getchell 7-17-17 -9

Lynnwood 10 -9-21-15

Lynnwood individual scoring:

Hosny El-Aarag 25, Cole Betancourt 18, Shan Shah 9, Wat Makuei 4

Marysville Getchell individual scoring:

Evan Trinidad 20, Victor Maldonado 15, Mikhaile Saunders 6, Michael Bertapelle 5, Bereket Ambaye 2, Knox Simmons 2

Records: Lynnwood 7-14; Marysville Getchell 1-20

Lynnwood next game: District elimination game at Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, Feb. 7; 7 p.m.