Prep boys basketball: Warriors earn Wesco South title with win over Shorewood

After winning the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference title last year, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors had no desire to give up that boys basketball crown to a rival this year.

On Wednesday, the Warriors made sure the conference championship would stay in their grasp.

The Warriors used a big third quarter to douse the conference title hopes of the Shorewood Stormrays and reclaim the championship for themselves with a 55-48 victory over Shorewood in a big Wesco League contest played at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

With the win, E-W ended the 2025-26 head-to-head South Conference regular season schedule 11-1 to finish at the top of the standings, one game ahead of the 10-2 Stormrays.

Wednesday’s game tilted in E-W’s favor, first, with a 9-0 Warrior run early in the second quarter, followed by a 17-6 run to begin the second half. With two minutes remaining in the third quarter, E-W led 43-27 and looked to be on their way to a decisive victory.

But Shorewood showed some fight during the game’s final 10 minutes, cutting the Warrior advantage to 43-34 by the end of the third quarter, then drawing to within five points, 49-44, with 2:11 to go in the game.

The Warriors were able to hold off the charging Stormrays by converting six of eight free throw attempts in the contest’s final 1:13 to secure the victory and the conference crown.

“It’s huge — (the South Conference championship) two years in a row; a really big accomplishment for us,” E-W senior DJ Karl said after the win.

Karl admitted that the victory over the feisty Stormrays was a hard-fought one for his Warrior squad. “They match up really well against us,” he said. “They have a bunch of good guards. They have the two Marlow brothers (senior Jaden and sophomore Tyler); they’re really good at attacking the rim.”

“We got into a little foul trouble,” Karl said. “It’s hard to stop them when we’re not at full strength. It was a tough battle.”

E-W’s Julian Gray, a key component to the Warriors’ front-line defense, picked up his fifth foul with 2:45 to go in the game, leaving the team down a man during the contest’s final stretch.

On the offensive end of the court, E-W finished with a balanced scoring sheet as Karl was one of three Warriors to reach double figures with 11 points. Will Alseth scored 14 points for E-W while Dre Simonsen contributed 12 points.

The Warriors were able to pick up some easy fastbreak points against Shorewood, especially in their big third-quarter run.

“The past couple of games, we weren’t moving the ball up as much,” Karl said. “And in this game, we executed that really well. We got a lot more transition points. And that changed the game and really got us the win there.”

Being able to withstand the defensive pressure applied by the Stormrays was another crucial element in Wednesday’s win, Karl said. “We had a little less turnovers than in the past couple of games,” he said. “That was a key factor.”

Saturday’s victory for the Warriors avenged a one-point loss the team had suffered to Shorewood, 55-54, on Jan. 14.

Shorewood’s Tyler Marlow led all scorers in Saturday’s game with 19 points. Thomas Moles scored 14 points for the Stormrays (10-2 in the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 15-6 overall) while Jaden Marlow added 10 points in the loss.

Edmonds-Woodway (11-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 19-2 overall) is ranked No. 6 in the latest WIBCA 3A State Coaches poll and will next face the state’s No. 7-ranked team, the Monroe Bearcats, in a Wesco League 3A crossover game Saturday, Feb. 7.

Saturday’s matchup, pitting the South Conference champion Warriors against the North Conference champion Bearcats, will likely determine which of the two teams will be the No. 1 seed in the District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament that begins on Feb. 13.

Karl and his Warrior teammates know just what’s ahead of them this week and over the next few weeks. “We play for the No. 1 seed on Saturday and then districts,” Karl said. “So it will be fun. Hopefully we’ll make State and go on from there.”

Prep Boys Basketball: Shorewood at Edmonds-Woodway, Feb. 4

Shorewood 13 8 13 14 – 48

Edmonds-Woodway 13 13 17 12 – 55

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Will Alseth 14, Dre Simonsen 12, DJ Karl 11, Grant Williams 9, Shayaan Shah 5, Julian Gray 4, Cruz Escandon

Shorewood individual scoring: Tyler Marlow 19, Thomas Moles 14, Jaden Marlow 10, Yuto Allison 3, Kevin Cambronero 2, Elijah Haub, Nathan Abraha

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 11-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 19-2 overall; Shorewood 10-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 15-6 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Monroe; Saturday, Feb. 7; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School (Wesco League 3A crossover game)

Shorewood next game: versus Snohomish; Saturday, Feb. 7; 7 p.m. at Shorewood High School (Wesco League 3A crossover game)