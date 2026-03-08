Prep boys basketball: Warriors lose to Mt. Spokane, take 6th in State

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

A season-long journey for the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors ended Saturday, perhaps not on the high note that the team had hoped for. But the Warriors did walk out of the Tacoma Dome with smiles and some new hardware to add to the school’s athletic trophy case.

Edmonds-Woodway was awarded sixth place at the WIAA 3A Boys State Basketball Tournament after a 59-30 defeat to the Mt. Spokane Wildcats in the team’s final game of the tourney and of the 2025-26 season.

The No. 11-seeded Warriors won three of five games in the 3A State tournament and ended the year with an overall record of 25-5. Earning the sixth-place trophy meant the E-W boys basketball program placed in the top six at State two years in a row, as last season’s squad finished as the 3A state runner-up.

“We’re, like, 51 (wins) and eight (losses) or something like that with a second-place and a sixth-place trophy over the past two years,” said E-W coach Tyler Geving. “There’s a lot of programs in the state that would want to have that.”

While Edmonds-Woodway can look back proudly at their body of work over the past two seasons, Saturday’s outing against No. 3 seed Mt. Spokane might be a game the team chooses to forget. The Warriors were dominated in the contest, losing to an opponent by the biggest scoring margin in more than four years.

“It was a tough one,” Geving said of the 29-point loss to Mt. Spokane. “We looked a little lethargic. Credit to them; they did a good job. They were way more aggressive than we were to start the game.”

The Wildcats scored the first six points on Saturday and never trailed in the game. Mt. Spokane ended the first half on a 9-0 run, then started the second half with a 12-3 run to go up 37-15 at the 4:31 mark of the third quarter.

The Wildcats’ 12-3 blitz ended with a sequence that defined how the Greater Spokane League team’s size and aggressiveness was able to silence the Warriors. Cade Strocsher, a 6-foot-5 forward, was able to corral an offensive rebound off a Jaden Ghoreishi missed free throw and quickly dropped in a putback shot while being surrounded by three stunned Warriors.

While Strocsher was slipping past the Warriors, the play of Ghoreishi was no surprise on Saturday. The big 6-foot-9 Wildcat power forward was the 2025 Greater Spokane League Player of the Year and will be playing Division 1 collegiate basketball next year.

“That kid’s pretty good,” Geving said of Ghoreishi after the game. “That’s the reason he’s going to Colorado State. Credit to them; they’ve got good bigs and our energy level wasn’t great today.”

Ghoreishi, who missed six weeks of play earlier this season due to blood clots in his lungs, led all players in Saturday’s game with a double-double: 21 points and 12 rebounds. Strocsher added 13 points in the Wildcat win.

Ghoreishi, Strocsher and their Wildcat teammates outrebounded E-W 34-22 in the contest, including grabbing 15 offensive rebounds that they turned into 21 second-chance points.

Edmonds-Woodway was held to their lowest point production of the season, 10 points less than when they scored 40 in a loss to Shorewood on Feb. 17. Led by the seven points of Will Alseth, no Warriors reached double figures in scoring Saturday.

“We didn’t play well,” Geving said, “but in the grand scheme of things, the kids had a great year. I think a lot of people thought we couldn’t do it again and get back here (the Tacoma Dome). We proved a lot of people wrong. And to be playing on Saturday, that’s the ultimate goal.”

Six Warrior seniors played their final game in the green and purple during Saturday’s contest. Geving praised them for how they carried themselves over the two seasons that he has led the E-W boys basketball program.

“Those guys are competitors,” Geving said. “They’ve got a good work ethic. They buy into everything that we tell them. They’re not talking back or questioning stuff. It’s just they’ve really bought into our program, our culture, the way we do things.”

Geving also praised the six E-W seniors (Alseth, Dre Simonson, DJ Karl, Julian Gray, Cruz Escandon and Harris Dobson) for their leadership.

“Yeah, they’ve been awesome leaders,” Geving said. “We told the kids coming back, they’re handing the torch off to you guys. So you guys have to pick it up from what they’ve left over the past two years and how we’ve established everything, how we want our program to run.”

“When you play as hard as DJ does, and Dre and Will and Julian – those four played a lot of minutes,” Geving continued. “Cruz coming back this year — Cruz is a winner. Harris had a good attitude all year – a kid that played a lot then didn’t play and then gets here to the State tournament and helped us beat Prairie the other day with his defense. It’s a testament to him.”

After Saturday’s game, Karl carried the State 6th-place trophy out to the stands for family, friends and fans to get a look at it and celebrate together the accomplishments of the team.

“Sixth in State; I’m super proud of the kids.” Geving said.

To view the entire WIAA 3A Boys State Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wpanetwork.com/m2/tourn.php?act=vt&tid=4955.

Prep Boys Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Mt. Spokane, March 7 (WIAA 3A Boys State Basketball Tournament 4th/6th place game)

Edmonds-Woodway 8 4 13 5 – 30

Mt. Spokane 14 11 25 9 – 59

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Will Alseth 7, DJ Karl 6, Cruz Escandon 5, Dre Simonsen 4, Bjorn Beckstrom 3, Harris Dobson 2, Shayaan Shah 2, Lincoln Bradford 1, Grant Williams, Julian Gray, Brady Sargent, Joaquin Escandon

Mt. Spokane individual scoring: Jaden Ghoreishi 21, Cade Strocsher 13, Mason Dietzen 8, Jaceten Reijonen 5, Rock Franklin 4, Kelan Moore 4, Tysen Lewis 2, Cash Durgan 2, Kelan Moore, Preston Lunzer, Emerson Schuerman, Ryan Lunzer

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 25-5 overall; Mt. Spokane 20-7 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: 2025-26 season completed

Mt. Spokane next game: 2025-26 season completed