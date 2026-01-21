Prep boys wrestling: Royals down Hawks to claim Griffin Goblet

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Motivated by a desire to avenge their loss in the initial Battle for the Griffin Goblet last year, the Lynnwood Royals boys wrestling team left no doubt as to who would claim the trophy this season.

The Royals won 11 of 14 individual matches on their way to a 62-18 steamroller victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Tuesday and hoisted the Griffin Goblet in front of their home fans.

Now in its second year, the Griffin Goblet trophy is awarded to the winner of the Royals-Hawks Wesco League boys wrestling dual. Terrace snatched the trophy last year by a decisive 56-23 score, something this season’s Lynnwood squad didn’t forget.

“A lot of them remember last year — it left a little bit of a sour taste in their mouth,” Lynnwood coach Tedashi Myers said. “They did not like that.”

The Royals were helped this time around by three Terrace forfeits — in the 106-, 113- and 175-pound weight classes. In contested matchups, Lynnwood wrestlers prevailed in eight of 10 matches, six by pinfall, to earn the goblet.

Myers also noted that one goal his squad always strives for is victories over other Edmonds School District teams.

“We don’t ever want to lose to somebody that is in our district, any of the Edmonds schools,” Myers said. “We already wrestled (Edmonds)-Woodway; we didn’t quite pull that one off. We got Terrace; now we’ve got to get Meadowdale. Meadowdale, definitely, is pretty tough. We’ve got to bring it a little bit harder for them. We’re looking forward to it.”

The Royals host the Mavericks on Friday, Jan. 23. The first individual match is set to start at 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School.

Mountlake Terrace’s 18 points scored on Tuesday came in the three biggest weight classification: Owen Boswell earned a pinfall victory in the 190-pound class, Logan Armstrong did likewise at 215 and Ryan Pineda was awarded a forfeit win at 285.

The Hawks return to action on Friday, hosting the Shorewood Stormrays. That dual also begins at 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Jan. 20

Lynnwood 62 – Mountlake Terrace 18

Individual match results –

106 – Noah Richards (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

113 – Edwardo Gonzalez (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

120 – Dylan Por (Lynnwood) defeated Timothy Schofield (MTHS) by pinfall, :56

126 – Edward Lim (Lynnwood) defeated Jayden Jacobsen (MTHS) by pinfall, 1:41

132 – Ashton Myers (Lynnwood) defeated Cooper Towne (MTHS) by pinfall, :46

144 – Gabriel Robbins (Lynnwood) defeated Aiden Snook (MTHS) by technical fall, 17-1

150 – Jared Sum (Lynnwood) defeated Lorenzo Brocato (MTHS) by pinfall, :44

157 – Landon Stull (Lynnwood) defeated Nate JT (MTHS) 13-6

165 – Ivan Xu (Lynnwood) defeated Georgy Sharabov (MTHS) by pinfall, 1:13

175 – Elijah Howell (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

190 – Owen Boswell (MTHS) defeated Hanibal Bendawi (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 3:29

215 – Logan Armstrong (MTHS) defeated Mohammad Aoune (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:21

285 – Ryan Pineda (MTHS) won by forfeit

Dual meet records: Lynnwood 2-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-3 overall; Mountlake Terrace 2-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-6 overall

Lynnwood next dual meet: versus Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next dual meet: versus Shorewood; Friday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School





