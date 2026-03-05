Prep girls basketball: Meadowdale falls to Evergreen, ending State tourney hopes

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

After prevailing in a pair of state tournament loser-out contests last week — over River Ridge on Feb. 24 and Enumclaw on Feb. 28 — the Meadowdale Mavericks looked like an unstoppable freight train on track for a long run in the tourney.

But that trip was painfully derailed on Wednesday, ending the Mavericks’ tournament journey and their 2025-26 season.

The No. 15-seeded Mavs were railroaded by the No. 7-seeded Evergreen Plainsmen 53-37 in a WIAA 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament loser-out game played at the Tacoma Dome.

“Three loser-out games — at some point in time, the train slows down,” Meadowdale Coach Benson Sims said after the loss to Evergreen. “You hope it doesn’t slow down slow enough so that you get knocked out, but it happens.”

The Mavs’ loss came after a big second-half performance by the Plainsmen. With the combination of an intense defensive effort and a push to pick up the pace offensively, Evergreen outscored Meadowdale 31-14 after halftime.

“Their speed in transition, I think it surprised us a bit, more than we thought it would,” Sims said. “(And) their defense slowed us down; (it was) very tenacious, very physical defense.”

The Mavericks came out of the gates on Wednesday with gusto, grabbing a 14-8 advantage after the first quarter, then pushing that lead to 16-8 with a bucket by Lexi Zardis to open the second quarter.

But Evergreen didn’t surrender, climbing back to within a single point, 23-22 by halftime.

“I think what happened in the second quarter, as they got their bearings, they did a really good job of blitzing us,” Sims said.

After three lead changes during the first 1:03 of the third quarter, Evergreen’s defense started to take its toll on the Mavericks. The Plainsmen went on a mini seven-point run to pull ahead 31-25. Then, after Meadowdale tied the game at 31-31 on a Zardis free throw, Evergreen stoked up the fires again with a 12-0 run to take a 43-31 lead with 6:00 remaining in the game.

Numerous turnovers fueled the Evergreen second-half runs — it was a steal and easy lay-in by the Plainsmens’ Courtney Neal that finished off the 12-0 scoring stretch.

Evergreen earned 19 points off 21 Mavericks turnovers in the game. “We could have done a better job of taking care of the ball,” Sims said.

Neal led all scorers in the game with 15 points. Meadowdale was paced by the 14 points of Mia Brockmeyer and the 13 points of Zardis.

Only four Mavs were able to score in the loss, as the Evergreen bench outscored the Meadowdale substitutes 15-0.

With the victory, Evergreen (21-5 overall) will move into the 3A Girls State tournament quarterfinal round with a matchup against No. 1 seed Bellevue Thursday. Finishing at 16-11 overall, Meadowdale’s season is now over.

Benson, in just his second season at the helm of Mavericks, praised his squad for qualifying for this year’s 3A Girls State tourney and punching their ticket to Tacoma Dome. “The way we scratched and clawed to get here, that’s a testament to them,” he said.

Benson also noted that the team’s success was due, in part, to navigating a very difficult 2025-26 schedule. Ten of Meadowdale’s 11 losses this season were to teams playing in their respective state tournaments.

“This team was a very ambitious team, very dialed in,” Benson said. “One of the things they did really well, they dialed in to the idea of doing it together; and them trusting me in the process of it and really committing to it.”

“I know we put together a challenging season and they had to see more losses than they probably would have (said was) ideal,” Sims continued. (But) we, as a unit, agreed that this was preparing us for the big picture. And once they did, they committed to that process.”

To view the entire WIAA 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wpanetwork.com/m2/tourn.php?act=vt&tid=4961.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale vs. Evergreen, March 4 (WIAA 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament Round of 12 loser-out game)

Meadowdale 14 9 8 6 – 37

Evergreen 8 14 13 18 – 53

Meadowdale individual scoring: Mia Brockmeyer 14, Lexi Zardis 13, Kaya Powell 8, Hannah Keeney 2, Quinn Gannon, Lisa Sonko, Mara Keller, Kylie Richards, Emma Schmidt, Charlotte Finnell

Evergreen individual scoring:Courtney Neal 15, Kimora Ross 8, Amaya Paschal 8, Mylee Thompson 6, Harmony Fallin 6, Addison Carter-Young 5, Camyrn Holt 3, Jayda Rogers 2, Artjenny Medina

Records: Meadowdale 16-11 overall; Evergreen 21-5 overall

Meadowdale next game: 2025-26 season completed

Evergreen next game: versus Bellevue; Thursday, March 5; 5:30 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome (WIAA 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game)