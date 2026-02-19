Prep girls basketball: Panthers dominate Mavs in District semifinal win

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

After losing six of their first eight games this year, the Snohomish Panthers were able to turn their season around by concentrating much of their effort on the defensive end of the court.

After their slow 2-6 start, the Panthers rattled off 14 straight wins and entered their District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament semifinal contest against the Meadowdale Mavericks allowing their opponents an average of just 35.2 points per game.

So could the Mavericks, who have been averaging more than 56 points per game this year, solve Snohomish’s defensive puzzle? The answer, as it turned out on Wednesday, was a resounding “no.”

Meadowdale was held to its lowest point production of the season and was left baffled by Snohomish 47-36 in the District tourney winner-to-state semifinal clash staged at Snohomish High School.

“They know what they do and they do it well,” Meadowdale Coach Benson Sims said of the tournament’s No. 1-seeded Panthers. “So it’s one of those things where you can’t fall back.”

The Mavs found themselves on their heels throughout the contest, holding the lead just once at 3-2 early in the first quarter after a Lexi Zardis 3-pointer. But Snohomish answered quickly, scoring a couple of short-range buckets and then closing the quarter on a 7-0 run, taking a 13-7 advantage into the second quarter.

The Panthers bumped their lead up to 28-19 at halftime as Sienna Capelli scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the second quarter, capped off with a steal and drive the length of the court for a layin with 38 seconds to go in the half.

The Mavericks couldn’t keep up with the Capelli second-quarter offensive explosion as their shots were either off the mark or swatted away by the Snohomish defense.

“We took a couple shots with Lisa (Sonko) down low, Emma (Schmidt) down low, (but) the ball didn’t fall how we wanted it to,” Sims said. “They’re long in the body and they get their hands high and deflect (shots).”

The Mavs also had trouble finding their long-range shooting touch — usually a reliable source of points — on Wednesday. Meadowdale sank just two of nine 3-point attempts in the first half and went 4-for-16 (25%) in the game from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Mavs suffered a long scoring drought in the second half when they were held scoreless for the final 4:28 of the third quarter, followed by the first 3:40 of the fourth. The Panthers took advantage of the eight-minute scoring slump and built up a 43-29 lead with 4:20 to go in the game, then coasted to the victory.

While conceding that the Snohomish defense was “tough” to beat, Sims praised his squad for never giving in. “I think the girls gave a valiant effort,” he said.

Mia Brockmeyer led the Mavericks in scoring with 16 points in the game.

With the loss, No. 4-seed Meadowdale will now play in a consolation game on the final day of the District 1 tournament Saturday, Feb. 21. But the contest is significant as its victor will get a ticket to the WIAA 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament that begins next week. The Mavs will face the No. 6-seeded Shorecrest Scots in the winner-to-state, loser-out contest at 11:45 a.m. at Jackson High School in Mill Creek.

Meadowdale and Shorecrest met twice during the regular season, with the Mavs coming out on top in both, 47-43 on Jan. 13 and 68-62 on Feb. 2. But this time, the two teams will face off with a berth to the state tournament on the line.

“We’re up for a challenge,” Sims said. “We started this season with aspirations; we’re going out fighting no matter what.”

To view the entire District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wpanetwork.com/wiaa/brackets/tournament.php?act=view&tournament_id=5045.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Snohomish, Feb. 18 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament semifinal game)

Meadowdale 7 12 10 7 – 36

Snohomish 13 15 9 10 – 47

Meadowdale individual scoring: Mia Brockmeyer 16, Lexi Zardis 7, Hannah Keeney 6, Quinn Gannon 5, Lisa Sonko 2, Kaya Powell, Emma Schmidt, Mara Keller

Snohomish individual scoring: Sienna Capelli 18, Lola Rotondo 11, Kendall Hammer 6, Grace Gunnerson 5, Lizzie Allyn 5, Terrayia Baisy 2, Danica Avalos, Megan Vanduine

Records: Meadowdale 9-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 13-10 overall; Snohomish 10-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 17-6 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Shorecrest; Saturday, Feb. 18; 11:45 a.m. at Jackson High School (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament third place winner-to-state, loser-out game)

Snohomish next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Saturday, Feb. 18; 7 p.m. at Jackson High School (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament championship game)