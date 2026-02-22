Prep girls basketball: Panthers earn District title with decisive win over Warriors

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

With a tournament trophy on the line and a squad at full strength, Edmonds-Woodway Coach Quinn Manning had hoped her Warrior team would rise to the occasion, play loose and confident, and give their opponent on Saturday — the Snohomish Panthers — a strong challenge.

But whether it was the gravity of the moment or the intimidating aura of a steamrolling Panthers’ team, the Warriors just couldn’t find their groove and, instead, sustained a humbling loss.

Showing no mercy, it was the Panthers who powered their way over E-W, 58-22, in the District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament championship game played at Jackson High School in Mill Creek Saturday.

Snohomish jumped out to an early 10-2 start and was never threatened in the title contest. A 13-2 run to close out the second quarter gave Snohomish a 32-13 advantage at halftime, and a big Panthers’ third quarter left no doubt that the tournament’s no. 1 seed would be claiming the district championship trophy by the end of the night.

“They’re good, they’re well-coached, they’re strong,” Manning said of the Panthers. “They’ve got our number.”

Saturday’s blowout defeat was the second that the Warriors had suffered to Snohomish (19-6 overall) in a two-week span as the Panthers ran away with a 48-24 victory over E-W on Feb. 6.

“The last time we played them, we didn’t have (senior starter) Finley (Wichers),” Manning said. “I was hoping that (this time) we were at full strength and ready to come out and have a little redemption tonight, but it just didn’t happen.”

Snohomish’s Sienna Capelli led all scorers in the game with 25 points, more than the entire E-W roster combined. The 22 points scored by the Warriors on Saturday represented the team’s lowest game output of the season.

Edmonds-Woodway, the District tourney no. 2 seed, made only eight shots from the field, none from beyond the 3-point arc, and converted just six of 12 attempts from the free-throw line in the game.

“To be honest, I thought, in the first half we actually had some really good looks (at scoring),” Manning said. “Finley (Wichers) got off a couple good shots, and Z (Zaniyah Jones) was able to get to the rim. And we just couldn’t finish.”

“Credit them for putting the pressure on and making us, maybe, play tighter and making it much more difficult to find the bottom of the net,” Manning said.

The Snohomish defense also pressured E-W into turning the ball over 18 times in the contest. The Panthers committed only five turnovers in the game.

Even with the 19-point deficit at halftime, Manning was hoping to see some fight in her Warrior team that had lost only four times in their previous 24 outings this season. But instead, Manning saw a young team that was losing confidence quickly.

“Tonight I wasn’t super proud of our body language,” Manning said. “At halftime, it felt like we had almost conceded. So we need a little more resilience. We’ve been down at halftime before, a few times, and come back. But we got ourselves in a deep hole. They just need to trust that they’re better than they showed tonight.”

“I don’t think we should be afraid of anyone,” Manning added. “But it felt like we were a little timid, a little scared tonight.”

Edmonds-Woodway (20-5 overall) entered Saturday’s District title game knowing that they had already secured a berth in the WIAA 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament. Manning said her first order of business with her players, as they prepare for their opening state tourney contest, will be to give them some encouragement and reassurance.

“They’re a bunch of kids, so I’ve got to go back and give them a hug and tell them, ‘Hey, we start over again on Monday,’” Manning said.

Snohomish, winner of 16 straight games and the no. 5-ranked team in the WIAA 3A state RPI rankings, will also be in the 20-team state tournament field, so another matchup against the Panthers isn’t out of the question for E-W. Manning said she would welcome another chance at playing the Panthers.

“I’d love to see them again,” Manning said. “You want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.”

The full bracket and schedule for the WIAA 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament is expected to be released on Sunday. To view the entire District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wpanetwork.com/wiaa/brackets/tournament.php?act=view&tournament_id=5045.

Prep Girls Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Snohomish, Feb. 21 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament championship game)

Edmonds-Woodway 7 6 3 6 – 22

Snohomish 12 20 22 4 – 58

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Zaniyah Jones 6, Madeline Kost 6, Finley Wichers 4, Janie Hanson 4, Amara Leckie, Sloane Franks, Amelia Faber, Audrey Rothmier, Annika Beckstrom, Amelia Miller, Jasmine Gill, Abigail Johnson

Snohomish individual scoring: Sienna Capelli 25, Lizzie Allyn 10, Kendall Hammer 8, Lola Rotondo 7, Terrayia Baisy 5, Danica Avalos 2, Grace Gunnerson 1, Megan VanDuine, Kennedy Perasso, Ava Larson, Lyla Larson

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 10-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 20-5 overall; 10-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League North Conference, 19-6 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Bellevue; Friday or Saturday, Feb. 27 or 28; time and place to be announced (WIAA 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament regional Round 2 game)

Snohomish next game: versus Evergreen; Friday or Saturday, Feb. 27 or 28; time and place to be announced (WIAA 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament regional Round 2 game)