Prep girls basketball: Stanwood knocks Edmonds-Woodway out of State tourney

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Going into their WIAA 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament loser-out game against Stanwood on Wednesday, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors felt confident. After all, E-W had defeated the Spartans in a District 1 tourney contest on Feb. 18, even after trailing by 12 points at halftime.

But this time around, there would be no victory for E-W as Stanwood used their grit and experience to dominate the Warriors 62-47 at the Tacoma Dome.

With the loss, Edmonds-Woodway saw their best season since 2018 come to an end with an overall record of 20-6.

Starting four freshmen — and giving a fifth significant minutes of playing time — had been a winning formula for Edmonds-Woodway coach Quinn Manning this year. But not even the freshmen five (Zaniyah Jones, Amara Leckie, Sloane Franks, Amelia Faber and Madeline Kost) and their supporting cast of Warriors could keep up with the hard-charging Spartans Wednesday.

“We had a slow start and we just couldn’t fight our way back,” Manning said.

Stanwood, seeded No. 9 in the 3A Girls State tourney, scored first and never trailed in their matchup with the No. 8-seeded Warriors. By the midpoint of the second quarter, the Spartans were up 26-11 and looked to make the game a runaway.

“We had a game plan and we failed to execute defensively,” Manning said. “I think we got handcuffed by a couple foul calls early. So we were playing a bit tentative and they took advantage of that. But they’re good; they hit their shots.”

Despite a rough start, E-W closed out the quarter on a 16-5 run, narrowing the margin at halftime to 31-28.

With renewed optimism, the Warriors hoped to make a game of it in the second half. But the Spartans outscored Edmonds-Woodway 14-7 in the third quarter to take a 45-35 lead into the fourth.

Then with 3:05 left in the game, Jones closed the gap to 50-45 with a bucket and free throw, again rekindling hope for E-W. But the Spartans would not be denied, finishing out the contest on a 12-2 run and ending the Edmonds-Woodway season.

The rugged nature of state tournament play took its toll on the Warriors as the young squad committed 15 turnovers on Wednesday. “We just had too many turnovers tonight,” Manning said. “You can’t win a game with that many turnovers.”

E-W also suffered from a big differential in drawing fouls and converting free-throw attempts. While the Warriors sank just three of eight (37.5%) from the charity stripe, Stanwood went 16-for-20 (80%) from the foul line, a 13-point advantage for the Spartans.

Stanwood made eight of 10 free throws in the final 2:32 to seal the victory.

Stanwood’s Ellalee Wortham — the school’s career leader in points — had 18 points, Presley Harris scored 14, and Dorothy and Stella Berrett added 11 and 10 points respectively for the Spartans (21-5 overall).

E-W senior Finley Wichers led all scorers in the game with 26 points, 24 of which came on eight 3-pointers. Wichers’ eight 3-pointers made in a single game set a new Tacoma Dome 3A Girls State tournament record and matched the eight she sank in the Warriors’ previous game against Bellevue Feb. 27.

Jones contributed 15 points for the Warriors. Wichers and Jones combined for 41 of the team’s 47 points on Wednesday.

At 20-6, the E-W overall record this year is the best for a Warrior team since the 2018 team went 20-4. The 2025-26 squad is also the first E-W team to qualify for a state tournament since 2019. Still, there were plenty of tears shed in the Tacoma Dome locker room Wednesday night after the Warriors saw their season come to an end.

“I told the kids when you feel deep pain, it’s an indicator of care and that you’ve held something special,” Quinn said. “If you’ve ever mourned something in your life, that means you had a gift.”

“We had six kids tonight that ended their high school careers and the others ended their season,” Quinn continued. “As much as it breaks my heart to see my kids crying, when you have one-through-fifteen in tears, it means you’ve got something special. They’re a family, we roll in a big crew and they’ve built something together.”

Quinn also reminded the team that they had had a very successful year on the court. “If you end your season at the Tacoma Dome, there’s no shame in that. But it hurts,” she said.

To view the entire WIAA 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wpanetwork.com/m2/tourn.php?act=vt&tid=4961.

Prep Girls Basketball: Stanwood vs. Edmonds-Woodway, Mar. 4 (WIAA 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament Round of 12 loser-out game)

Stanwood 19 12 14 17 – 62

Edmonds-Woodway 11 17 7 12 – 47

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Finley Wichers 26, Zaniyah Jones 15, Amelia Faber 4, Amara Leckie 2, Sloane Franks, Janie Hanson, Audrey Rothmier, Madeline Kost, Annika Beckstrom, Jasmine Gill, Lilly Wartelle

Stanwood individual scoring: Ellalee Wortham 18, Presley Harris 14,, Dorothy Berrett 11, Stella Berrett 10, Georgia Lenz 9, Mylee LaComb, Addy Schuh, Taylor Almanza

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 20-6 overall; Stanwood 21-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: 2025-26 season completed

Stanwood next game: versus Snohomish; Thursday, March 5; 9 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome (WIAA 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game)