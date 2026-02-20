Prep wrestling: State Mat Classic — who’s competing on Day 2

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Day 1 of the Washington state wrestling tournament Mat Classic XXIV — held Thursday, Feb. 19 — is in the books, and a number of Edmonds School District wrestlers were set to compete in either consolation or semifinal rounds at the Tacoma Dome Friday, Feb. 20.

A total of 52 District wrestlers qualified for the state tournament.

Here who was scheduled to compete on Friday, Feb. 19, by school:

Girls

Edmonds-Woodway

Consolations

Liliana Frank 125

Caitlyn Gallagher 145

Lynnwood

Consolations

Brianna Williams 135

Boys

Edmonds-Woodway

Semifinal

Carmelo Larocca

Consolations

Isaiah Meyer 106

Alex Krumov 113

Aziret Bakytov 126

Hollender Lynch 132

Alex White 215

Edson Belizaire 285

Lynnwood

Consolations

Eduardo Gonzalez 113

Meadowdale

Semifinal

Jamier Perry 215

Consolations

Christopher Ramirez 144

Mountlake Terrace

Consolations

Owen Boswell 190

Ryan Pineda 285

Girl Team Scores

Edomonds-Woodway 26th – 36 pts

Lynnwood 29th – 31 pts

Mountlake Terrace 49th – 13.5 pts

Meadowdale 60th – 6 pts

Boy Team Scores

Edmonds-Woodway 5th – 120 pts

Mountlake Terrace 33rd – 48.5 pts

Meadowdale 36th – 46.5 ts

Lynnwood 51st – 29 pts

You can watch action live here:

Tournament information is here