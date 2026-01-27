Puget Soundkeeper: Report reveals how urban runoff continues to threaten coho salmon health  

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Since 2015, Puget Soundkeeper has monitored coho salmon health in Seattle’s Longfellow Creek, producing data on the impacts of urban pollution on salmon survival. For years, Longfellow Creek has been the epicenter of research studying the effects of 6PPD-quinone — a toxic tire chemical lethal to coho salmon.

According to a Puget Soundkeeper news release, exposure to 6PPD-quinone causes a condition called Urban Runoff Mortality Syndrome (URMS), a disease characterized by symptoms such as disorientation and gasping for air, often killing coho within 24 hours. Furthermore, this chemical has been strongly linked to Pre-Spawn Mortality (PSM), where adult salmon die before successfully reproducing, the news release said.

Puget Soundkeeper’s annual Pre-Spawn Mortality Survey analyzes the spawning success of coho salmon in Longfellow Creek to better understand the impacts of 6PPD-quinone. From October through December, trained volunteers count and dissect returning coho salmon, particularly assessing the presence of eggs and milt to determine whether spawning was successful.

Results from the 2025 study show that 55.5% of coho salmon died before spawning. This aligns with data collected since 2015, which shows that 49-90% of returning salmon die before reproducing each year.

“This level of pre-spawn mortality is devastating,” said Ewan Henderson, clean water program specialist at Puget Soundkeeper. “The dramatic reduction in successful spawning opportunities is a huge blow to our ecosystems, particularly for our resident orcas who already face major challenges as their food sources dwindle.”

According to the press release, Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI) projects, such as rain gardens or bioswales, can effectively remove toxins from runoff and prevent harmful chemicals from entering local waters. In addition to GSI projects, a bill ( HB 2421) aimed at removing 6PPD from tires was introduced to the Washington State House and Senate Environment Committees last week.

Puget Soundkeeper will be recruiting the next cohort of salmon surveyors in August. More information will be made available on their website.

To learn more about the 2025 Salmon Survey report results, visit pugetsoundkeeper.org/volunteer/salmon-surveys .