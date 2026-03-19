Registration open for Waste Warriors Spring 2026 training

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Become a WSU Snohomish County Extension Sustainable Community Steward this spring and learn what can and can’t be recycled, how to reduce waste, and why individual and community-level actions make a difference toward climate change.

Those who sign up will receive university-level training grounded in climate change science relevant both in Snohomish County and globally, WSU Snohomish County Extension said in a news release. The training shapes participants into informed community educators and prepares them for a volunteer commitment of at least three events a year. A combination of engaging classroom presentations and discussions paired with behind-the-scenes field trips highlight this educational and community engagement opportunity.

The training is from 6-8:30 p.m. every Wednesday evening starting May 13 and ending June 10. These are in-person classes held at the WSU Snohomish County Extension office in Willis Tucker Park, 6705 Puget Park Dr., Snohomish. There will also be at least three field tours:

Household Hazardous Waste Facility from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, May 21

WM Cascade Recycling Center in Woodinville from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, May 28

Cedar Grove Compost in Everett from 10 a.m.-noon Friday, June 5

Training includes an overview of environmental sustainability and climate change solutions with a deep dive into waste reduction and recycling right. The training features presentations on environmental justice, food waste prevention and the circular economy as well as home composting and DIY eco-friendly cleaning product demonstrations. Classes will feature speakers from WSU Extension, Republic Services, Seattle REconomy, Zero Waste Washington and more.

The course costs $40, with accommodation and fee waivers available upon request.WSU Snohomish County Extension programs are open to all without discrimination. Register before April 12 for 10% off.

Register here or at https://bit.ly/wsuww26

The fee on Eventbrite covers all five classes and field tours.

Community Educators

Once trained, volunteers then give back to the community by sharing what they learned through various events, projects and activities. Sustainable Community Stewards pledge to volunteer during at least three events in one year.

There are a variety of volunteer opportunities, including recycling collection events, Repair Cafés, sustainability workshops, the quarterly newsletter and waste-sorting at events.

For more information, visit the Sustainable Community Stewards website, contact Kellee.byard@wsu.edu, or call 425-357-6027.